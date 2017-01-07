Lily James is laidback about her off-duty style

Share

Lily James admires famous females who are “bold” with their fashion choices.

Lily James “can’t be bothered” to put effort into her everyday style.

The British actress has worn an array of ensembles for her various onscreen roles, including corsets and elegant dresses for Downton Abbey and Disney’s Cinederella. With so much attention paid to her costumes, Lily likes to take a step back and relax when it comes to her looks away from the camera. “My day-to-day style is much more casual, I don’t really make too much of an effort,” she told Refinery29. “I think because I have to dress up a lot for work and for characters I can’t really be bothered. I’m quite casual I have to admit...”

Asked which women have impacted her taste in clothes Lily named her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who she shares an “amazing” relationship with. She also credits the stylist for helping her develop a unique dress sense and embrace her own choices, especially on the red carpet.

There’s some fellow famous females she looks up to too: “Also Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett look so glamorous, in control and beautiful. I’ve always loved Keira Knightley and watching her fashion choices. When people are bold I really look up to that. I’m probably a bit more safe in my choices.”

Despite being laid back about fashion she has still garnered considerable attention with brand Burberry tapping her to be the face of its My Burberry Black fragrance earlier this year (16). In the campaign the star is seen posing in nothing save one of the fashion brand's iconic trench coats, which is now a favorite piece for the actress.

“Burberry sort of changed my life because now I can just put a trench over anything and look cool!” she smiled.

Lily also stars in the fashion house’s holiday film opposite actors Domhnall Gleeson, Sienna Miller and Dominic Cooper, which takes a look back at the most important moments of founder Thomas Burberry.

