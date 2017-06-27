Lily James relished ditching corsets for Baby Driver

Share

Lily has worn so many corsets in front of the camera that she found it "heaven" to ditch the constraining garment for Baby driver.

Lily James was thrilled she could "breathe" in her Baby Driver outfit.

The 28-year-old actress found fame as Lady Rose MacClare in period TV drama Downton Abbey five years ago, which required her to wear a corset along with other old-fashioned attire.

Further projects also saw her slip back into the constraining garment, including Disney's Cinderella in 2015 and 2016 BBC drama War & Peace, so when the role of waitress Debora came up in Edgar Wright's action packed Baby Driver, Lily was quick to accept the change of costume and atmosphere.

"It was heaven," Lily laughed to W magazine. "That waitress outfit was pretty tight, but I would breathe, which was a change. And it was great. I really wanted to do something contemporary, which felt like an escape. It was breath of fresh air to get into 2017."

Lily also found the project itself, about a getaway driver called Baby (Ansel Elgort) who must complete one last heist, a rewarding escape and she couldn't quite believe she was in such a "cool" movie.

However, amid promoting the film, the star ensured she had some free time and attended the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend (23-25Jun17) with her actor boyfriend Matt Smith.

Discussing her festival style ahead of the annual event in Somerset, England, Lily gushed, "Usually I haven't really gone into the full Glastonbury dress code thing, but this year I have. I was in Palm Springs and came across all of this old thrift and vintage stores and managed to buy some pretty cool and outrageous outfits. Which, of course, look really good when you are in the shop and then we got home and I was like, 'Oh, I just bought lingerie. That's not an outfit.'"

