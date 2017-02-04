Lily-Rose Depp blasts rap music while glamming up

Share

Karl Lagerfeld makes Lily-Rose Depp feel comfortable on the set of a Chanel campaign shoot.

Lily-Rose Depp “jams out” to music when she gets glammed up.

The eldest child of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis is enjoying the spotlight now being on her, and juggles acting commitments with modelling gigs.

She recently closed the Chanel couture Spring/ Summer 17 show, and says even away from the catwalk she still enjoys getting glammed up.

“I love getting ready for parties, even just high school parties, I love getting my hair and make-up done, it's just fun,” she smiled to InStyle U.K. “You've got to jam out, I always blast rap music with my friends when we're getting ready, you can't take it too seriously. My go to party song? I really love the Travis Scott album, I've been really vibing with that one.”

Her work with Chanel has propelled Lily-Rose to the top of the modelling game, and she’s starred in campaigns as well as walking for the famous French fashion house.

Getting the imagery right on a Chanel shoot is made a lot easier for the 17-year-old thanks to label head Karl Lagerfeld’s ability to put her at ease.

“He makes you feel really comfortable. Once he gets what he wants and once he knows he's got the shot that he wants, you're done so it's not like you have to slave away all day for one photo because once he knows that he has got what he is looking for then you are done,” she shared. “That's what's so good about collaborating with him because you find that common ground, you know what works him and what works for you and it always ends up making something really amazing.”

