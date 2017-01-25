Lily-Rose Depp labels Karl Lagerfeld 'intimidating but amazing'

Share

Lily-Rose Depp wowed as the closing model at Chanel's couture spring/ summer 17 show in Paris.

Lily-Rose Depp didn’t let the nerves get to her the first time she worked with Chanel head Karl Lagerfeld.

The actress and model, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, is not even 18 yet, but has fast become one of the hardest working teenagers in the industry.

As well as a burgeoning acting career, Lily-Rose has also become one of Karl’s go-to models for his opulent Chanel shows. On Tuesday (24Jan17) she wowed in a jaw-dropping blush pink bridal gown, closing the end of the Chanel couture spring/summer 17 show in Paris.

“A lot of people will think that working with Karl is intimidating as he is such an icon and presence, and in a way I guess it is,” she mused to InStyle U.K. “I was pretty nervous in the beginning and pretty intimidated even though I've known him since I was eight years old. But I think once you get on set and you're actually there, working with him you realize, he’s really not as scary and intimidating as everyone thinks he is.”

While Karl may have a fearsome exterior, the designer, who also helms Fendi and his namesake label, recently explained how people find him easy to work with because he is always polite.

Lily-Rose echoes his sentiments, and can’t praise the 83-year-old fashion legend highly enough.

“He's honestly just the nicest guy. And he's so smart and creative,” she beamed. “Working with him is a collaboration more than anything else. He wants to work with you, he wants to see what you bring to the table and you want to see what he brings to the table, so it's more of a partnership in that way which is what makes it's so enjoyable. He is the best person I've ever shot with.”

© Cover Media