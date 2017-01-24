Lin-Manuel Miranda on course for 'EGOT' awards history

Lin-Manuel Miranda on course for 'EGOT' awards history
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Posted by Cover Media on January 24, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The Hamilton creator could join Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg on the exclusive awards list if he wins big at the Oscars for Best Original Song.

Hamilton creator and former star Lin-Manuel Miranda will become the youngest person ever to pick up Emmy, Grammy, Academy and Tony Awards if he scores gold at the Oscars next month (Feb17).

The talented star has been nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar for his Moana track How Far I'll Go, and although the tune is an outsider for the prize, Miranda has a fighting chance.

And, at 37, if his name is called at the Academy Awards, he'll become the youngest star to collect all four major performance honors, known as an EGOT.

"That notion of staring at the horizon and wanting to know what's on the other side of that. That's a universal feeling, especially when you're a teenager and everything's a possibility and the distance between you and your dreams is like an enormous gulf. That's what I tried to tap into," Lin-Manuel said of his nomination on Tuesday (24Jan17).

"It's so crazy... I'm an Academy Awards dork. I'd cry at the Chuck Workman montages. I'd wait for them to shout out to Bill Conti when he was conducting. I'd memorize Billy Crystal's monologues that he used to write with Marc Shaiman, who I'm working on with Mary Poppins Returns right now, so to get to go to that party is really a great thrill."

Miranda won an Emmy for his work writing for the Tony Awards, where he won three honors for In the Heights and Hamilton, and he has two Grammys for Hamilton and In the Heights' Best Musical Theater Album.

If he lands a spot on the EGOT list, he'll join the ranks of Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, and Whoopi Goldberg, among others, who have also managed the awards feat.

© Cover Media

