Lin-Manuel Miranda proud to support immigrant welfare through Hamilton lottery

The star is encouraged by the "moral resolve" emerging since the deadly neo-Nazi rally in Virginia over the weekend (11-13Aug17).

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has helped generate support for struggling immigrants through a ticket lottery surrounding the musical's Hollywood opening.

The hit production made its way to Los Angeles from Broadway on Wednesday (16Aug17) and the opening night celebrations were made even more spectacular thanks to the proceeds raised for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition.

Lin-Manuel partnered with bosses at several immigration charities and asked fans to donate $10 for a chance to win two tickets to the play's premiere at the Pantages Theatre, and the initiative turned out to be a huge success.

"The funds raised by the campaign go to this coalition we created together, which is sort of a super group of lots of different non-profits that are working on different angles of the immigration issue," Lin-Manuel told news show Extra.

And he believes his charitable efforts are critical in the wake of the Unite the Right white supremacy rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend (11-13Aug17) - the hate-filled event cost counter-protester Heather Heyer her life.

“I think I feel an enormous sense of moral clarity," he explained when asked how the neo-Nazi rally affected him personally. "I think we can all agree Nazis are bad, and if we can't agree on that, I do not know where we start.

"It’s been heartening to see that (charity initiative) come out of the tragic events of the last weekend - you see a real moral resolve growing."

And the singer/actor still can't believe his little show that could is still one of the hottest tickets in American theatre: "I’m most proud of the incredible companies performing Hamilton every night - there are so many incredible performers who get to do this show," he told Extra.

