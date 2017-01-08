Lindsay Lohan deletes Instagram photos for New Year 'renewal'

Share

The Mean Girls star is looking to leave the past behind.

Actress Lindsay Lohan has cleared out her social media accounts in a bid to enter 2017 with a clean slate.

The Mean Girls star made the surprise move to delete posts on her Twitter and Instagram accounts just days after sharing a war poem she penned for Syrian refugees online on Tuesday (03Jan17).

Representatives informed DailyMail.com on Saturday (07Jan17) Lindsay is "in a period of renewal, and is very excited for what the new year holds."

"I am so excited for this new chapter in my life!" Lohan echoed in an accompanying statement.

The 30-year-old reportedly split from her publicist Hunter Frederick in November (16) after working with him for two years, and it appears she is keen on making huge changes professionally in the months ahead.

"We are extremely happy here at team Lohan, thrilled to see everyone's reactions over the next year as we have some big projects lined up," her manager Scott Carlsen revealed.

Lindsay's acting career has died down in recent years, with director Paul Schrader's largely panned 2013 drama The Canyons marking her last feature film appearance. She also took on a role in the London West End theatre production of David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow, and her performance in the play, which premiered in 2014, received mixed reviews.

Last year (16) Lindsay entered new professional territory, having spread her entrepreneurial wings by opening up a nightclub in Athens, Greece and she even took on philanthropic pursuits by visiting Syrian refugee families in Turkey.

However, Lohan's private life grabbed the most headlines in 2016. The 30-year-old experienced quite a bit of personal upheaval after ending her three-month engagement to Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov last July (16) due to a series of violent rows.

A few months later in October (16) she nearly severed her finger in a freak boating accident in Turkey. And just a month following the frightening injury she caught heat from officials in English town Kettering for failing to keep her promise to switch on their Christmas lights, prompting her to issue an apology to the municipality.

