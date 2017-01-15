Lindsay Lohan is her own make-up artist

Share

Lindsay Lohan wears men’s cologne to feel “sexy”.

Lindsay Lohan often applies her own make-up for showbiz events.

The 30-year-old actress is often out and about at various award ceremony and parties, rocking a different beauty look on every occasion. Thanks to growing up in the spotlight, the Mean Girls star has learnt a lot about beauty, and knows exactly how to doll herself up.

“I’ve got a pretty good idea of what make-up works for me,” she told Britain’s Marie Claire magazine. “I apply it myself for most events and the red carpet. I even did my own when I was performing in Speed-the-Plow (play) in the West End. For day-to-day, I’ll just create a natural look with MAC’s Coppering and Texture eyeshadows, and contour with Anastasia Beverly Hills Pro Series Contour Kit.”

Lindsay tops this look off with a natural pink lipstick, swapping for vibrant red in the evenings along with lashings of mascara and false eyelashes.

Along with her natural red hair Lindsay is famous for her freckled skin, but it hasn’t always been a feature which she appreciated.

“When I was at school, I was really self-conscious about my freckles,” she recalled. “They made me stand out and look different to other kids, so I hated them! But now I’ve definitely grown to love them and don’t cover them up. I just wear something light like Charlotte Tilbury’s Wonderglow Face Primer.”

When it comes to her fragrances the Freaky Friday actress continues to be creative, building her own scent by mixing perfumes. One pairing is Dior’s Hypnotic Poison on top of perfumed oil like Susan D. Owens’ Child.

“That way the smell stays on your skin for longer,” she shared. “If I want to feel sexy, I’ll wear a men’s cologne like Bleu de Chanel.”

