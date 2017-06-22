Lindsay Lohan launches new platform for fans

Share

Lindsay Lohan previously let fans into her life in 2014 docuseries Lindsay.

Lindsay Lohan has launched a new platform to give fans behind-the-scenes access into her life.

The Mean Girls actress is the first celebrity to team up with Preemium, a website and app which gives fans "access to exclusive content and behind the scene footage from the people that inspire you."

Fans will pay almost $4 (£3) per month for access to pictures and videos shared by Lindsay, who will document her day-to-day life, including her charity work, photoshoots and the filming of her new TV series.

"I'm always looking for new ways to connect with my fans and give them something that has not been available before, things that wouldn't go on Instagram or Facebook. I wanted a place to really express myself to the people who care most and that's what this is about," she said in a statement.

According to her Preemium profile, fans will also get access to "personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind-the-scenes content, my favorite products and much more."

To launch the platform, the 30-year-old has shared videos of her posing for pictures as part of a cover photoshoot for ODDA Magazine in Milan, Italy. In the clips, she can be seen in a variety of poses in a subway station with a male model.

This isn't the first time Lindsay has given fans an insight into her life. She was followed by cameras for an eight-part docuseries which followed her as she tried to revive her career in 2014.

She has since moved to London and is currently working on British comedy Sick Note, which co-stars Rupert Grint, Nick Frost, and Don Johnson. She will play Katerina West, the daughter of Don's character Kenny West, in the second season of the Sky Atlantic show.

