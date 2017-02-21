Lindsay Lohan 'racially profiled' while wearing headscarf

Share

Lindsay Lohan was wearing the headscarf to leave Turkey out of respect for the country's traditions.

Lindsay Lohan claims she was "racially profiled" while wearing a headscarf at a London airport.

The Mean Girls star was wearing a headscarf when she left Turkey in January (17) and arrived in London's Heathrow airport, where she was then due to fly to New York. She claims she was stopped and "double-checked" for the first time by airport security officials because of her headwear, which she was asked to remove.

"I was flying to New York recently and I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and racially profiled. First time in my life," she said on U.K. show Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (21Feb17).

"She (security) opened my passport and saw 'Lindsay Lohan' and starting immediately apologizing and but then said 'please take off your headscarf'. I did, I mean it's OK, but what scared me was, that moment, how would another women who doesn't feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me."

The 30-year-old called the experience "jarring" and she was freaked out by it, saying, "It was weird. I'm from New York, I was born and raised there and I was a little intimidated."

The actress, who is studying Islam, was asked if she was wearing the headscarf for religious reasons and she skirted around the question by referring to old Hollywood stars like Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn, who used to wear them with big sunglasses for privacy.

When pressed on the issue, she explained, "I was doing it because I was leaving Turkey and out of respect for certain countries (traditions) I feel comfortable acting the same way as the other women... that’s just a personal respect issue that I have so I had it on. It was early, I felt more comfortable that way. And then I was a little scared, going to America."

