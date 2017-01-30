Lindsay Lohan returns to Instagram after meeting Turkish leader

Share

The actress has been devoting time and effort to raising awareness about the plight of refugees in recent months.

Lindsay Lohan has returned to Instagram following a meeting with Turkey's leader.

The American actress kicked off the new year by deleting all of her Instagram posts. But on Friday (27Jan17), Lohan returned to the photo sharing website with a post about a meeting she had with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"This. Now. This moment. A moment in time. Is to forever exist," she captioned an image of herself seated inside the leader's office. "#peace #2017 #theworldisbiggerthan5 hashtag yourself to help the Turkish people and what they do everyday. #theyearoflindsaylohan #sevenwonders @rterdogan #lohanclub is a form of making others happy (sic)."

"Alaikum Salam," which Lohan included in her post, is an Arabic greeting which translates to "Peace be unto you." This is perhaps a reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order that now temporarily bans any refugees from entering America and temporarily stops people from several Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

The Mean Girls star also shared a photo of herself posing with the leader, his wife Emine, and seven-year-old Bana Alabed, who has escaped the war in her homeland.

"What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home," she captioned the snap.

"Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring #peace starts now."

Alabed has gained worldwide fame for tweeting about life in war-torn Aleppo after her family fled to Turkey last month (Dec16).

Lohan's first meeting with the youngster on Friday morning was captured on video and posted online. The young activist greeted the 30-year-old star with a hug and said, "Hello, my friend."

The actress turned to the camera and said, "We want to send all the people in Syria and Aleppo suffering, all the refugees, that we are here supporting you, and you can hang on be strong just like Bana has... Sending you lots of love and light and blessings."

The actress has spent months in Turkey promoting the country's humanitarian effort for Syrian refugees.

