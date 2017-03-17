  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Lindsay Lohan's parents' troubles made her think relationshi...

Lindsay Lohan's parents' troubles made her think relationship with ex was 'normal'

Lindsay Lohan's parents' troubles made her think relationship with ex was 'normal'
Lindsay Lohan
Posted by Cover Media on March 17, 2017 at 11:30 am
Lindsay Lohan feels she has embarked on a new chapter in her life since turning 30 last July (16).

Lindsay Lohan initially accepted the "safe chaos" that came with dating ex-fiance Egor Tarabasov because their relationship mirrored her parents' when she was growing up.

The 30-year-old actress got engaged to the Russian businessman last April (16), but called time on their romance in July (16), following a series of violent rows, including one which was caught on video showing Lindsay claiming he almost killed her in her London home.

During an interview on U.K. TV show John Bishop: In Conversation With..., Lindsay admitted that subconsciously she believed the volatile nature of the pairing was normal, because her mother and father, Dina and Michael Lohan, had a similar dynamic in their relationship while the actress and her siblings grew up.

"Of course, as a child, you recognize, in psychiatry it's a study, those moments become almost like a safe chaos and you just think it's normal, but it's not normal, and I remember saying to myself that moment when he ran out of my house, 'Thank God'," she remembered. "I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm not going to put myself through what my mother went through, no. This ends now.'"

It was the end of her relationship with Egor that led Lindsay to decide to work with refugees in Syria.

"I took control back in my life and said, 'No one is going to hurt me, I'm gonna help other people and focus on taking care of myself,'" she smiled.

She turned 30 last July (16), and added to comedian John that she saw the landmark birthday as representing a new start in her life.

"I think I've just started everything I want to do. My own company, my own production company, my own management company, my own charity," she said. "I think everything started after my 30th birthday and I weirdly knew that for some reason."

© Cover Media

Related news

Lindsay Lohan's refugee visits moved her to tears

Posted on 20/02/2017
The star insists she is not converting to Islam.

Lindsay Lohan 'racially profiled' while wearing headscarf

Posted on 21/02/2017
Lindsay Lohan was wearing the headscarf to leave Turkey out of respect for the country's traditions.

Marion Cotillard gives birth to daughter

Posted on 17/03/2017
The Oscar winner announced her pregnancy last year, while shooting down reports suggesting she had come between her Allied co-star Brad Pitt and his wife Angelina Jolie.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Apple Spaceship Construction Photos

All photo albums

Facebook