Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey's tour officially postponed

Lionel Richie
Posted by Cover Media on February 26, 2017 at 2:30 pm
Lionel Richie's recent knee surgery is preventing him from touring.

Lionel Richie has officially put his joint tour with Mariah Carey on hold until he is able to dance All Night Long once more.

The soul veteran underwent knee surgery last month (Jan17) and had hoped to be back on his feet in time for the start of his All the Hits Tour with special guest Mariah in Baltimore, Maryland on 15 March (17).

However, it was rumored Lionel had suffered a setback in his recovery, and now he has confirmed the problem with his knee will take a little longer than expected to fully heal.

As such, Lionel has postponed the trek until the summer (17).

"When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body," the 67-year-old admitted in a statement issued to People.com.

"Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 per cent ready to start the tour next month. I don't want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be 'Dancing on the Ceiling' together again."

New dates will be announced next week (begs27Feb17) and tickets for the delayed gigs will be honored for the rescheduled shows.

Mariah has yet to comment on the postponed tour, which had been set to wrap in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on 27 May (17).

© Cover Media

