  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Lionel Richie's knee surgery forcing tour delay - report

Lionel Richie's knee surgery forcing tour delay - report

Lionel Richie's knee surgery forcing tour delay - report
Lionel Richie
Posted by Cover Media on February 24, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The two legends had been due to start the All The Hits Tour on 15 March (17).

Soul veteran Lionel Richie is reportedly postponing his upcoming tour with Mariah Carey to allow him time to recover from knee surgery.

The All Night Long hitmaker is due to kick off a 35-date trek with Mariah in Baltimore, Maryland on 15 March (17), but sources tell TMZ.com the 67-year-old underwent an operation on an injured knee last month (Jan17) and is still not fully back on his feet.

As a result, he is expected to push back the joint gigs until the summer (17), although representatives for the two musicians have yet to comment on the claims.

The All The Hits Tour was announced in December (16) and had been set to wrap in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on 27 May (17).

Mariah recently revealed she was looking forward to hitting the road with the soul icon.

"I'm honored because he's a legend and has been doing this for a lot longer than I have. He's awesome," she told St. Louis, Missouri's Fox 2 channel. "I'll be doing my own show; it is about 60 minutes. I'm going to do some hits and fan favorites. It's really going to be for the fans."

The rumored postponement will give the Hero singer extra downtime to spend with her kids, five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, from her marriage to Nick Cannon, and her new boyfriend, backing dancer Bryan Tanaka. The couple has been dating since late last year (16), after Mariah called off her engagement to billionaire businessman James Packer.

© Cover Media

Related news

Mariah Carey: 'I blame dancers and myself for New Year's Eve disaster'

Posted on 21/02/2017
The singer feels there's no way of explaining to fans why she couldn't perform in Times Square.

Nick Cannon planning legal action over tabloid article

Posted on 22/02/2017
The TV and radio personality is determined to fight claims he's facing a custody battle with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon welcomes baby boy

Posted on 22/02/2017
The star is also dad to twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

The 9 Craziest Celebrity Prenups

All photo albums

Facebook