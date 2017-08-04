Lisa Bonet pulls off surprise birthday visit for Jason Momoa

Share

The movie star has been busy filming Aquaman Down Under.

Actress Lisa Bonet stunned her action man husband Jason Momoa for his 38th birthday by flying his friends and family to Australia for a surprise visit.

The former Game of Thrones star has been spending time away from his U.S.-based family as he shoots the forthcoming Aquaman blockbuster Down Under, so Lisa decided to bring the party to him.

Among the unexpected guests were the couple's children - daughter Lola, 10, and son Nakoa-Wolf, eight, half-siblings for Lisa's daughter Zoe Kravitz, from her former marriage to Lenny Kravitz.

Jason shared a photo of the heartwarming reunion on Instagram on Thursday (03Aug17), two days after his birthday celebration on Tuesday (01Aug17).

"I have never been so surprised in my life," he captioned the group image. "38 is the greatest to date. I love u my loveee (sic) my babies my friends and OHANA (family) to my cast and crew. Mahalo (thank you) for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. #roots #connected #mytribe aloha".

The trip was all the more special for the Momoas as Jason and Lisa prepare to mark their 10th wedding anniversary later this year (17).

Jason's Aquaman standalone film, directed by James Wan and co-starring Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, and Willem Dafoe, is slated for release in December, 2018.

He made his debut as the DC Comics superhero and his alter ego Arthur Curry in last year's (16) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a role he reprises for the upcoming Justice League, which hits movie theaters in November (17).

© Cover Media