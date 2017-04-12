Lisa Kudrow to guest star in Grace and Frankie

Lisa Kudrow to guest star in Grace and Frankie
Posted by Cover Media on April 12, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The Friends star will play Jane Fonda's TV manicurist.

Actress Lisa Kudrow is reuniting with Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman for a starring role in her new hit show Grace and Frankie.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's comedy series for streaming service Netflix has been officially renewed for a fourth season, less than three weeks after the launch of season three, and now Kudrow is boarding the project.

She has been cast as Sheree, the longtime manicurist of Fonda's character Grace, who threatens to come between the two titular foes-turned-best friends.

Production on season four is already underway and it is expected to debut next year (18).

Kudrow portrayed ditzy Phoebe Buffay on Kauffman's long-running sitcom Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, and earlier this week (begs10Apr17), it was announced a musical based on the hugely popular show is set to hit the New York stage later this year (17).

However, fans hoping for an original cast reunion for either TV or film recently had their hopes dashed by Kudrow, who insisted it will never happen.

Lisa revealed she and her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer got together for a dinner reunion last year (16), but they are all far too busy for anything else.

"It happened once a year ago and that was the first time (we got together) since we had finished the show," Lisa told Access Hollywood Live last month (Mar17), revealing Aniston set up the dinner.

"It was just like, 'When is everyone gonna be in town?'" she recalled. "I think it was just sort of enough's enough... and it took months to actually get to that."

