Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband fires back at disturbing photos allegations

Michael Lockwood turns on "vindictive" former wife as divorce battle becomes messy.

Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband has attacked the rocker for breaking court rules and revealing shocking details of the couple's divorce.

As police reportedly investigate pictures and videos of the couple's children Presley found on his computer, Michael Lockwood has released new court documents, calling her "vindictive".

In the papers filed on Friday (17Feb17), the musician has accused his soon-to-be ex of putting more focus on damaging his reputation than protecting their twin girls.

"As I experienced during our more than 10-year marriage and as I believe this court will learn, (Presley) has great difficulty being honest and she rarely, if ever, accepts personal responsibility for her own wrongdoing," the new documents read, according to the Daily Mail.

"It is particularly distasteful that (she) has placed more value on trying to damage my reputation than on the fact that her false statements may be brought to our daughters' attention."

Lockwood has also suggested he has allegations he's ready to level at his estranged partner: "For the time being I will not say anything else about such statements in (Presley's) declaration other than that the allegations against both of us have not been unproven."

A court hearing is scheduled for next month (Mar17).

Meanwhile, the former couple's twin daughters, Finley and Harper, have been placed in the care of California's Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). The hearing will also determine their future.

Presley alleged she found indecent photos and videos of the eight-year-olds on their father's computer in court papers.

"My understanding is that Tennessee law enforcement is also conducting an investigation related to the photos and videos that I discovered," she said. "I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices."

