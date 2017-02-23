Lisa Marie Presley's ex has spousal support request denied

Share

The pair's 10-year marriage broke down last summer (16).

Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband has been denied his request for $40,000 in monthly spousal support while the former couple fights over its assets.

Elvis Presley's daughter filed for divorce from Michael Lockwood, her husband of 10 years, in June (16), citing irreconcilable differences.

Last month (Jan17), Lockwood claimed he was living "below poverty level" and sleeping on a friend's sofa following the marriage split, and asked the judge overseeing their case to grant him $40,000-a-month in spousal support to return to the lavish lifestyle he had become accustomed during their relationship.

He also wanted his ex to pay $100,000 towards his legal fees.

Presley has since confessed she is struggling with her own debts, while recent court papers revealed the couple's eight-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, had been removed from the family home and were at the centre of a child welfare investigation.

The bitter battle headed to Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (22Feb17), when Judge Patrick Cathcart denied Lockwood's bid for temporary support. The decision was made after Presley's lawyer, Mark Gross, insisted the music producer should get a job to get himself back on his feet.

There was some good news for Lockwood as the judge did order Presley to hand over $50,000 to put towards his legal fees.

The hearing did not address the situation with the former couple's kids. The twins are currently being cared for by Presley's mother, Priscilla, after officials at California's Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) were called in to investigate the alleged discovery of indecent photos and videos of minors on Lockwood's computer.

Lockwood's attorney, Jeff Sturman, has blasted the claims, branding them "highly sensational" and "inaccurate".

The future of the girls will be determined during an upcoming trial, which is set to take place in March (17).

