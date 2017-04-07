Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman unveils dishware line

Share

The collection's name is a nod to her eldest daughter Daisy.

Country star Kimberly Schlapman is stepping into the home goods industry with her own line of dishware.

The Little Big Town singer reveals she is always cooking up tasty treats whenever she is at home, so it was a natural step for her to start designing a range of kitchen products for America's Home Shopping Network.

"Cooking is just my passion," she smiles to People.com.

"My first set of dishes my daddy bought for me when I was a little girl. And I still have them today," she shares. "I meet no stranger when it comes to a pretty dish. So when I found out we could do this beautiful line of kitchen and home things with HSN, I was like, 'I'm in.'"

The result is her Love & Daisies collection, which features everything from pretty plates to pans and knife sets, and launches on 19 April (17). Its name is also a nod to her first child, daughter Daisy, who shares her mother's love of cooking.

Kimberly recalls, "(Daisy)'s been cooking since she could hardly stand up. She started on a stool by the counter just like I did. She used to put way too much baking soda in everything and it was wretched. But my husband would always eat it. Sometimes I would have to fake it! She still makes up her own recipes but now they're really tasty."

The star, who is also mum to baby girl Dolly, will be hoping her new dishware line inspires her husband Stephen to try and expand his skills in the kitchen.

"He's cooked for me twice," Kimberly laughs. "When we were dating he made grilled salmon. It was amazing. I was like, 'And he can cook!' But then he didn't cook for me for 10 years. It's OK, he can do everything else. I'll cook for him."

Kimberly isn't the only celebrity musician to have her own home goods range - crooner Lionel Richie unveiled his dining and decor line, named the Lionel Richie Home Collection, last year (16).

© Cover Media