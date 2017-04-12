Liv Tyler tapped by Triumph for new campaign

Share

Liv Tyler can't wait to share her Triumph campaign later this year (17).

Liv Tyler is the new face of Triumph International’s Essence range.

The Lord of the Rings actress will appear in the brand’s fall 2017 campaign showcasing items from the line, which was inspired by supermodel Helena Christensen and offers underwear to fit customers’ personalities.

Liv has been shot by iconic photographer Rankin for the campaign, which sees her pose in styles made out of silk satin, velvet embellished mesh and leavers lace, according to WWD. Her new role sees her follow in the footsteps of Helena, as well as other former Triumph faces including Daisy Lowe and Jessica Hart.

"I am so honored to be working with Triumph, a brand I have known and admired for so many years. It has such history!” Liv said in a statement. “The Triumph Essence collection is really special and has both a playful, feminine and chic style, which I love. I can't wait to see it launch later this year."

Rankin has also praised his model, describing her as a “natural beauty”, with it easy to capture her “timeless elegance” in his pictures.

Suzanne McKenna, global head of brand at Triumph, shared some words too, noting the 39-year-old perfectly encapsulates the lingerie company's message by exuding "female confidence".

“She truly is a modern woman in every sense, a mother and actress with a fierce sense of femininity that women across the world can relate to. It is her genuine spirit that translates into our new campaign and we are thrilled to be working with her,” Suzanne gushed of Liv, who has children Milo, 12, two-year-old Sailor and Lula, nine months.

The campaign goes live on social media, in print and in stores in October (17), and marks her latest foray into fashion following ventures with the likes of Belstaff and G-Star RAW.

