Lorde feeling 'intense' after release of new music

Share

Lorde credits producer and musician Jack Antonoff with pushing her in a new creative direction.

Lorde has found releasing her new songs to be an emotional and "intense" experience.

The New Zealand-born singer rose to worldwide fame with her 2013 debut studio album Pure Heroine, which featured popular singles such as Royals, Tennis Court and Team.

Earlier this month (Mar17), Lorde dropped the first single, titled Green Light, from her sophomore album, Melodrama, and on Friday (10Mar17) released another song called Liability.

After an extended period out of the spotlight, the 20-year-old revealed that it felt odd to finally unveil new tracks.

"Wow feels big and intense having liability out in the world strange part of myself for a lot of people to look at (sic)," she wrote on her Twitter page on Friday.

The singer, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, made her first album with producer Joel Little. But for the follow-up, she worked alongside Jack Antonoff, the musician boyfriend of Girls star Lena Dunham, whom she credits with pushing her in a new creative direction.

"Jack truly pushed me to a place i'd never been with this album i couldn't love him more for it this song freaked & grossed me out at first," she wrote on the microblogging website, on which she boasts over 4.5 million followers. "Remember being in a big beautiful verdant studio in la (Los Angeles) with jack and those falling chords sounding like the music i grew up on."

Lorde also explained that the melancholy-tinged track may not be on the forthcoming album.

"Ps. not a single for those asking, just a strange little sister of this album really. but i love it," she shared.

Lorde's Melodrama will be released on 16 June (17).

© Cover Media