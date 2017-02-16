Lorde to drop new material next month - report

Share

Fans can expect to hear new music from Lorde in March (17) if what appears to be a press release from Republic Records is real.

The New Zealand-born singer, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, dropped her debut album Pure Heroine back in 2013, which boasted singles including Tennis Court and Royals.

She hasn't released any new music since recording track Yellow Flicker Beat for movie The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 in 2014, but it seems like the wait is finally over as Lorde's label has seemingly confirmed fresh music will be available in a matter of weeks.

In what appears to be details of an upcoming meeting set to take place on 21 February (17), a picture posted on social media sees a list of "upcoming POP impacts", with Lorde's "Confidential Title" slated for 7 March.

This news has already delighted fans of the 20-year-old and many have taken to Twitter to share their excitement over possible new songs.

"i'm so ready for new lorde material IT'S BEEN 4 YEARS," one user called @phanintheforest wrote, while another known as @ersatzelevators gushed, "lorde has new music coming in early march. I'm gonna die".

It was only last month (Jan17) that the star announced she was jetting to the U.S. to put the finishing touches on her second album, after revealing she wouldn't have the help of producer Joel Little this time round following their collaboration on her first offering.

Last August (16), Lorde was forced to address her impatient followers after being bombarded with questions on when her new record would arrive, with one user called @gabatron9 quizzing: "Do you think we'll ever get another album or should we just give up on you as an artist?"

To which Lorde responded, "@gabatron9 give up on me if you want to! I'm an artist, I write a record when I have enough special stories to tell, and it's all me, every melody every lyric, not some team who just start the machine up every eighteen months like clockwork... the record is written, we're in the production stages now. I've worked like a dog for a year making this thing great for you guys."

