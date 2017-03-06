Louis Tomlinson battery case handed to Los Angeles City Attorney

Share

The singer has to appear in court over the case later this month.

Louis Tomlinson's freedom rests in the hands of the Los Angeles City Attorney after police handed over his battery case file for possible criminal prosecution.

The One Direction star was taken into custody on Friday (03Mar17) for his part in an allegedly violent scuffle with a paparazzo as he and his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, were waiting in the baggage claim area of Los Angeles International Airport.

Louis also stands accused of attacking three women who were reportedly involved in an altercation with Eleanor.

The alleged victims performed citizens' arrests and the British singer was subsequently handed over to police officers, who booked the 25-year-old on battery charges before releasing Louis on bail.

His attorney, Martin Singer, insisted his client acted in self-defense and had only been trying to protect his girlfriend, but authorities are not taking the case lightly and have since called on the L.A. City Attorney to decide if Louis should be formally prosecuted for his reported actions, according to TMZ.com.

Louis is due to face the counts in court on 29 March (17).

After the arrest news hit headlines on Saturday (04Mar17), Singer released a statement about the incident, placing the blame firmly on the photographer.

"The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis," he declared. "It's not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense."

Meanwhile, Ana Becerra, one of the women who reportedly cornered Eleanor, has spoken out via Twitter to reveal she will be pressing charges against the singer, too.

