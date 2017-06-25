  • Home
Louis Tomlinson confided in his mother after first sexual experience
Louis Tomlinson
Posted by Cover Media on June 25, 2017 at 2:30 pm
Losing his mother to cancer made Louis Tomlinson determined to make as success of his solo career.

Louis Tomlinson was so close to his late mother that she was the first person he told about losing his virginity.

The One Direction star, 25, was left devastated when he lost Johannah Deakin to cancer in December last year (16). She was just 43 years old.

In a new interview with Britain's The Observer newspaper, Louis opened up about the tragic loss and admitted that her death was made even more difficult because he no longer has someone he can confide anything in.

"I remember the day I lost my virginity," he revealed. "I hadn't even told any of my mates and I was, like: 'Mum? I know this is really weird. But I've got to tell you...' I remember thinking this is a bizarre conversation to be having with your mother. But it's testament to how comfortable she made me."

The singer overcame his grief to make his debut solo performance on the TV show that made his name, The X Factor U.K., just days after his mother passed away.

And even though she was dying, Louis said Johannah gave him a pep talk asking him to go through with the gig.

"I remember saying to her: 'Mum, how the f**k do you expect me to do this now?' And she didn't swear much, my mum," he explained. "She'd always tell me off for swearing. And this time she was like: 'You've got to f**king do it, it's as simple as that.' It was football manager, team talk stuff.'"

After One Direction went on hiatus at the end of 2015, Louis initially indicated that he would shun a solo career in favor of music production and management.

But losing his mum, who he credits with giving him the confidence and work ethic he needed to become a star, made him determined to gain solo success.

"I'm not gonna claim this is all for me (my) mum. But it was definitely... It was..." Louis attempted to explain.

Louis announced on Saturday (24Jun17) that his second solo single will be Back To You, a collaboration with Bebe Rexha and DJ Digital Farm.

© Cover Media

