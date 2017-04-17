Louis Tomlinson puts airport brawl behind him to party at Coachella

Share

The One Direction singer attended the three-day festival with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

Louis Tomlinson has put his airport brawl legal drama behind him to party at Coachella.

The 25-year-old singer was spotted at the three-day festival in Indio, California, with girlfriend Eleanor Calder, just weeks after his arrest at Los Angeles International Airport.

One Direction star Louis looked happy and relaxed as he wrapped his arms around Eleanor, who wore denim shorts and a black leather jacket.

Tomlinson has reportedly avoided any criminal charges following the altercation at the airport last month (Mar17). He was facing battery charges after clashing with photographer Karl Larsen in the baggage claim area.

He was also accused of scuffling with three women, who were reportedly involved in a fight with Eleanor, and the alleged victims made a citizen's arrest until police arrived on the scene.

Prosecutors delayed a hearing scheduled for earlier this week (beg10Apr17) to allow them extra time to review the case, and now they have decided not to move forward with the criminal charges, according to TMZ.com.

Sources claim a number of airport employees, who witnessed the altercation, spoke to authorities and sided with Louis, insisting he didn't intentionally hit Larsen or any of the females who had been harassing his girlfriend.

Louis will now be summoned to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for an informal hearing later this month (Apr17), when he will receive a word of warning from an official on how to conduct himself in the future, should he find himself in a similar situation.

The singer's attorney, Martin Singer, previously maintained his client acted in self-defense. "The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis," he stated following the Brit's arrest. "While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense."

