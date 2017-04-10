Louis Tomlinson's battery hearing delayed

Share

The singer's attorney maintains he acted in self-defense.

Los Angeles prosecutors have delayed an upcoming hearing linked to Louis Tomlinson's airport altercation to allow them extra time to review the case.

The One Direction star stands accused of attacking paparazzo Karl Larsen in the baggage claim area of Los Angeles International Airport last month (Mar17). He also reportedly scuffled with three women, who had become involved in an altercation with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder.

The alleged victims performed citizens' arrests and the British singer was handed over to police officers, who booked him on battery charges before releasing Louis on bail.

He had initially been expected to appear in court on 29 March (17), but that hearing was rescheduled to Wednesday (12Apr17), and now authorities have postponed it again as they are still deciding whether or not to formally press charges. A new date has yet to be revealed.

"A filing decision will not be made today," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office tells the MailOnline. "Our prosecutors are still reviewing the case."

Louis has yet to personally address the dispute, but his attorney, Martin Singer, insisted his client acted in self-defense.

"The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis," Singer stated following the 25-year-old's arrest on 3 March (17). "It's not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.

"While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense."

