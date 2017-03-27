Louis Tomlinson to find out if he faces prosecution over airport brawl - report

Share

The singer also paid tribute to his late mum on what would have been her 44th birthday.

Louis Tomlinson will find out if he faces prosecution following an airport brawl with a photographer this week (beg27Mar17).

The 25-year-old One Direction star was taken into custody earlier this month (Mar17) after a scuffle with paparazzo Karl Larsen in the baggage claim area of Los Angeles International Airport.

Louis also stands accused of attacking three women who were reportedly involved in an altercation with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder, who was with him at the time. The alleged victims performed citizens' arrests and the British singer was handed over to police officers, who booked him on battery charges before releasing Louis on bail.

Sources tell The Sun on Sunday Louis will find out if he faces prosecution over the brawl within the next five days. A preliminary court date for Wednesday (29Mar17) has been set.

Frank Mateljan, a spokesman for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office told the newspaper that Louis' case is still under review: "We did receive that case from law enforcement... and no final decision has been made," he explained. "A decision will be made no earlier than next week

"It is still technically under review by the prosecutors in this office and they are conducting some follow up with various law enforcement agencies," Mateljan added.

A police report revealed Louis had fresh abrasions on his knuckles after the incident and Larsen claimed he was knocked unconscious, according to documents obtained by The Sun on Sunday.

Louis' attorney, Martin Singer, insisted his client acted in self-defense and said in a statement: "The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis. It's not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.

"While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense."

Despite his ongoing legal woes, Louis shared a poignant message to his mother on social media on Saturday (25Mar17), on what would have been her 44th birthday. Johannah Deakin lost her battle with leukemia in December (16).

The singer simply posted on Twitter: "Happy birthday Mum. I love you x."

