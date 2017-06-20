Lucy Hale: 'I'm sorry for my fat-shaming comment'

Lucy Hale
Posted by Cover Media on June 20, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The Pretty Little Liars star stirred up controversy on Father's Day (18Jun17) with her flippant remark.

Actress Lucy Hale has issued an apology for upsetting fans by referring to herself as "fat" on social media.

The trim Pretty Little Liars star shared a cute snap of herself with her father on Sunday (18Jun17) in honor of the Father's Day holiday and after gushing about her dad in the accompanying caption, she wrote, "Ugh I was so fat," a comment that sent some devotees into a fury.

However, the 28-year-old feels remorseful about making the statement and on Tuesday (20Jun17) she took to Twitter to apologize for the insensitive remark.

"Sometimes I forget that people are watching everything I do and I say things I don't mean," she tweeted. "I'm extremely sorry if my comment about my weight offended anyone."

The brunette went on to acknowledge her status as a role model, noting she should be more wary of the comments she makes thanks to her life in the public eye.

"Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy," she wrote. "I know people look up to me and I should be way more aware of what I say sometimes."

Lucy closed out her apology by asking for her fans' forgiveness: "Thanks for all the love and support. Hope y'all can forgive me !"

Hale's expression of regret comes days after some of her social media followers shared they were so disappointed with her "fat" comment and planned to unfollow the star.

