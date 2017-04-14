Luke Evans: ‘Being gay doesn’t affect my talent&...

Share

Luke Evans feels there’s a dignity to keeping his personal life private.

Luke Evans believes his sexuality shouldn't have anything to do with his acting career.

The Welsh actor found fame in Hollywood after being cast in Clash of the Titans in 2010, the same year he made his big screen debut in Ian Dury biopic Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.

Luke has always been open with his sexuality, and being gay seemingly hasn’t cost him any jobs – which is exactly the way it should be, says the actor.

“That question is difficult to answer,” he said to Britain's The Jackal magazine when asked if Hollywood can cope with the idea of a gay action hero. “I don’t know how ‘Hollywood’, as you call it, thinks. I don’t think about it. I don’t feel they’re connected. Talent, success, what you do in your personal life – I don’t see how one should have an effect on the other.

“I don’t think I’d be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life.”

On the subject of his personal life, 37-year-old Luke plans on keeping it out of the limelight, and the Beauty and the Beast star credits his family for helping it stay that way.

“Not for any reason other than there’s a clue in the title – it’s private,” he shrugged. “As an actor you have to keep some sort of enigma and mystery. There’s a dignity to keeping private. I’m trying to keep a bit of dignity to my private life and to protect the people in my life.

“Like my family. They don’t do press. They don’t do interviews. I don’t get photographed with them. Although everyone knows they’re my mum and dad in the (Welsh) Valleys. It’s the choice I’ve made.”

