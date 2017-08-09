M.I.A. designs tour merch

Share

Hugo Boss campaign star M.I.A. is now getting into the design side of fashion.

M.I.A. is creating designer tour merchandise.

The London-born rapper is following in the footsteps of stars like Justin Bieber, who's been showing off his Purpose Tour merchandise despite scrapping his tour, and getting into the style game while she hits the road in support of her album AIM.

Teaming up with Danish designer Astrid Andersen, the collection is in keeping with her M.I.A.'s personal style, with plenty of athletic hip-hop and basketball pieces.

"I chose to work with Astrid because she is an independent who combines function, sport, simplicity, and futurism," the star, real name Mathangi Arulpragasam, told Vogue. "It all very much suits my personal style because it's utilitarian - you can wear it to a club because everything is light."

Prices range from $70 (£54) to $160 (£123) and the sustainable pieces will be available on M.I.A.'s e-commerce site from Wednesday (09Aug17).

Talking about working with Paper Planes star M.I.A., Andersen said the partnership was a natural fit.

"I've been a fan of M.I.A. for a long time," she enthused. "She was the benchmark for cool women who would wear my new collection - so when she called me, I was mega-excited.

"I admire how strong her entire universe is. Her message is strong and pure and her personality is strong-willed and determined - determined to stay on her own path and include people in her vision without outside noise. That's rare to find and that's what made her so incredible to work with."

M.I.A. was also recently hired by Hugo Boss to star in the label's fall/ winter 17 campaign.

© Cover Media