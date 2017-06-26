Mac Miller's birthday message to Ariana Grande: 'I love you'

Share

Ariana turned 24 on Monday (26Jun17).

Rapper Mac Miller publicly told girlfriend Ariana Grande he loves her in a sweet birthday note for the singer.

The pair became an item in August (16), though were first linked three years prior to that when they worked on Ariana’s hit The Way, and even smooched in the accompanying video.

Mac, real name Malcolm James McCormick, has been there to support the American songstress after her concert in Manchester last month (May17) was targeted by a suicide bomber, resulting in the deaths of 22 people, with many more injured.

To celebrate Ariana’s 24th birthday on Monday (26Jun17), the 25-year-old shared a loving post on Instagram, where he told the world just what his other half means to him.

“Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like. Thank you for loving me so good. I think it's supposed to be "so well" but I don't care. I love you and can't wait for all of the adventures,” he captioned a black and white shot of the pair.

The Dang! rapper was there to greet Ariana as she flew back to the states following the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena, meeting her on the tarmac in Boca Raton, Florida as she touched down on home soil, and cancelled two of his own shows.

The rapper also appeared alongside the Dangerous Woman singer at the One Love Manchester benefit concert she helped to organize earlier this month, performing their new track The Way to a packed out audience.

Other big names that signed up to help Ariana at the gig included Niall Horan, Justin Bieber and Coldplay.

© Cover Media