Machine Gun Kelly tackles 'generation gap' with John Varvatos campaign

Machine Gun Kelly also appears in a short film for John Varvatos' fall 17 campaign.

Machine Gun Kelly hopes his new John Varvatos campaign "bridges" the generation gap.

The 27-year-old rapper and actor, real name Colson Baker, has formed a close bond with designer Varvatos, previously walking in his fall 17 show during New York Fashion Week: Men's in February (17).

Fans already got a glimpse at the musician's involvement in Varvatos' latest advertisements in May when behind the scenes shots were released, but now the fashion house has unveiled a photo from the finished project.

The black and white shot sees Kelly pose in leather trousers and a leopard print jacket while sitting on a chest in front of a brick wall, with the brand's name standing out in bright red font.

"We're two rock 'n' roll souls who were bound to come together and bridge the gap between generations. Glad it happened this way," he told WWD.

"As a big fan of his music, I've followed Machine Gun Kelly's career as he's risen from the streets of Cleveland to an international star," Varvatos added. "Not only has his music evolved but so has he. Our shared passion for music, Midwestern roots and living life with a rebel spirit has bonded us in friendship."

Photographer Danny Clinch, who has shot John Varvatos campaigns for the last few years and worked with the likes of Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam, helmed the new shoot and a short film to accompany the print ads.

"(Kelly's) rebel spirit is right on point, and it shows that JV is paying attention and is giving us the unexpected icon for this campaign," Clinch noted.

The black and white video features the star playing guitar on a street corner before breaking out into song, performing track Let Me Go. He also strikes a series of poses as he walks along the street, throwing smoldering looks at the camera.

Kelly is starting to make quite a mark in fashion; his John Varvatos campaign comes after he was tapped to appear in promotional shots for sportswear giant Reebok.

