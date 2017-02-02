Macklemore ventures into the wilderness for Columbia Sportswear

Share

The hip hop star finds peace in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest.

Rapper Macklemore hiked Mount Rainer in his native Washington state as part of a new Columbia Sportswear campaign.

The Thrift Shop hitmaker ditched his hipster threads to suit up in the brand's OutDry Extreme ECO jacket for his trek up the mountain, a hike he documented in a new video about the environmental hazards of perfluorocarbons (PFCs).

The chic OutDry Extreme ECO jacket Macklemore, real name Benjamin Haggerty, is sporting in the promotional clip, has no PFCs, making it one of the most environmentally-friendly outer winter shells on the market.

Last December (16) the hip hop star teamed up with Columbia Sportswear in an effort to launch the brand's new jacket and to promote awareness around how toxic PFCs, a chemical compound finish used on outerwear to make textiles waterproof, pollute the environment.

The chemical toxins, which travel to remote regions of the world through the air and the water supply, can cause immune system and reproductive damage in both humans and animals, and outdoor fashion industry giants like Patagonia, North Face and Mammut have all instituted phase-out programs to remove the harsh compound from their products.

Although the PFC message is a huge part of Macklemore's #TestedTough marketing campaign for Columbia, the star made the advertisement personal by speaking out about nature and how the outdoors impacts his own self-care and wellness routine.

“It gives you a chance to feel small, to put things in perspective, to realize that these lives that we’ve created inside of these cities, these man-made places, have nothing on the vastness of Mount Rainier," the reformed drug addict says in the clip he shared on his social media accounts on Wednesday (01Feb17). “If you want a dose of humility, a dose of perspective of what really matters... there’s no better place to be than outside.”

