Madison Beer: 'A relationship with Brooklyn Beckham just isn't realistic'

Madison Beer has slammed people who jumped to conclusions about the nature of her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham.

Rumors of the new relationship began earlier this month (Jul17), after Madison and Brooklyn were spotted at a concert in Santa Clarita, California, and at a Los Angeles nightclub the weekend after.

But during an interview as part of AOL's Build Series, Madison insisted that she and the model son of David and Victoria Beckham are not romantically involved.

“I’ve known Brooklyn for years, we’ve been really close and as we’ve gotten older, and I’m newly out of a relationship, we’re definitely like crushing on each other, but we’re both very busy,” the 18-year-old singer told the audience. "He’s great, though, he’s a cutie, literally one of my best friends.

"He’s moving to New York in two weeks and it’s just not really realistic."

Madison also said during the chat that people shouldn't jump to conclusions about a man and woman being in a relationship just because they're pictured together.

"Don't attack a girl because you see one photo of her and a guy in public. You have no idea what this person's doing behind closed doors," she vented. "I'm also very open with my fan base and we're all very close and I don't feel like I have to hide anything from them.

"And me and Brooklyn very easily could go through the back of a place or we could do whatever, but I'm not sneaky and I don't lie."

But right now, Madison is doing her best to focus on her career, rather than any boys.

"I'm very much single, not ready to mingle. I'm very much focused right now on my career," she smiled. "I'm 18 just trying to navigate my life and I'm having fun and there's obviously boys I can crush on, but I'm very much single."

© Cover Media