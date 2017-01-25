Madonna applies to adopt two more children from Malawi

Share

Madonna is already mother to David Banda and Mercy James from Malawi.

Madonna has reportedly filed an application to adopt two more children in Malawi.

The Material Girl singer appeared before a judge at the High Court in Lilongwe, Malawi on Wednesday (25Jan17) to apply to adopt the children, who she reportedly brought with her to the hearing, according to local reporters for the Nyasa Times, who claim she was carrying one child and her handlers were holding the other.

The singer's lawyer Titus Mvalo confirmed to the publication she was making a fresh bid for adoption, while government spokesman Mlenga Mvula told the Associated Press Madonna will have to wait a week before hearing whether the court will grant her adoption order.

The 58-year-old, who is biological mother to Lourdes, 20, and Rocco Ritchie, 16, first adopted a child, David Banda, from an orphanage in the country in 2006, when she was still married to Guy Ritchie. She then adopted Mercy James from Malawi in 2009, after she had split from the director. Mercy turned 11 at the weekend (21-22Jan17).

In 2006, Madonna co-founded Raising Malawi, a non-profit organisation which supports orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education and community support.

Through the charity, she is currently working to build the country's first pediatric surgery and intensive care unit, which will be named the Mercy James Institute of Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care. The facility is set to open in 2017 and will reportedly double the number of life-saving surgeries performed on children each year.

For her 58th birthday in August (16), Madonna asked her fans on Instagram to donate to the cause, "Being a Rebel Heart means fighting for what you believe in, with love... For my birthday, I'm asking all of my Rebel Hearts to join me in bringing health and happiness to the children of Malawi."

