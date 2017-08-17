Madonna bringing skincare line to America

Share

Madonna hopes her skincare line will appeal to a variety of people.

Madonna is gearing up to bring her popular skincare line to her home country.

The 59-year-old pop sensation launched her line MDNA Skin in Japan in 2014 and the products are finally set to hit shelves in the U.S. next month (Sep17).

With everything from face washes to a Chrome Clay Mask on offer, and prices ranging between $50 (£39) and $600 (£465), Madonna hopes there’s a product that everyone can enjoy.

“I’m tired of hearing people complain here that they can’t get it in America,” she sighed to WWD.

“It’s a line I can use every day. Some things I use when I don’t wear make-up and am not doing shows, and others are specifically good for having to apply make-up and be on stage under lights... I developed it for me specifically, but it also feels universal. I mean, my children use it, my friends use it.”

The eye masks are one of the Material Girl’s most used products, with the singer revealing she puts them in the freezer so they are “icy cold” before application. As Madonna sleeps with her face directly on the pillow she often finds she wakes up with “puffy eyes”, so the refreshing masks are the perfect way to treat her peepers.

“As they thaw out on your face, the ice aspect reduces inflammation and the serum has the hyaluronic acid in it. These are simple things. You can get on with your day and use them all,” she smiled.

While Madonna is focusing on her skincare line for the time being, the award-winning star said she’s keen to expand into men’s grooming in the future, as well as hinting she’s interested in make-up with an idea to develop a range “connected more to color”.

MDNA Skin is developed under parent company MTG, whose president Tsuyoshi Matsushita is “honored” to work with Madonna on the collection.

