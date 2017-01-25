Madonna: 'I'm not in Malawi to adopt'

Share

The pop superstar has shot down reports suggesting she's hoping to add to her family.

Madonna has dismissed reports claiming she's in Malawi to adopt two more kids.

The pop superstar is mom to African-born David Banda and Mercy James, and she was linked to a new adoption push early on Wednesday (25Jan17) after her lawyer Titus Mvalo allegedly told the Associated Press she had filed an application at a court in Malawi to adopt two more children.

The Material Girl reportedly appeared before a judge at the High Court in Lilongwe, Malawi on Wednesday to apply to adopt the children, who were present at the hearing, according to local reporters for the Nyasa Times.

But it appears the story is false and Madonna has shot down the rumors in a statement.

"I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with (charity) Raising Malawi and then heading home," the Like a Virgin singer says. "The rumors of an adoption process are untrue."

The 58-year-old, who has two biological kids - Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 16 - rescued David Banda from an orphanage in Malawi in 2006 and adopted him when she was still married to director Guy Ritchie, Rocco's father. She adopted Mercy James, who turned 11 at the weekend (21-22Jan17), from Malawi in 2009.

She co-founded Raising Malawi, a non-profit organization which supports orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education and community support, in 2006, and she is currently working with her charity partners to build the country's first pediatric surgery and intensive care unit, which will be named the Mercy James Institute of Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care. The facility is set to open in 2017.

