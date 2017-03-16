Madonna launches contest to find new trainer

Share

The Living for Love singer is looking for new fitness inspiration.

Madonna has turned her hunt for a new fitness guru into a contest.

The 58-year-old Hung Up star, who is famous for her rock-hard body, posted a short video on Instagram on Wednesday (15Mar17), announcing the search for her new personal trainer.

Munching her way through a packet of Kettle Brand potato chips, the singer says, "I’m teaming up with DanceOn to find my next trainer. Do you have what it takes? Then submit to the #MadonnaChallenge. Are you with me? Well, start dancing! What are you waiting for?”

The video itself reveals few details of the challenge but an Instagram post suggested fans should click on a link in her bio and be prepared to audition for the Material Girl in New York City if she wants to meet them up close and personal.

Applicants must be at least 18 and be prepared to make a one-minute-long video showcasing their "best dance and fitness workouts". The first 30 seconds should showcase dance moves, while the second portion should highlight candidates' fitness regimen.

Videos must then be posted to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. The instructions note that the footage can be posted to as many sites as the applicant likes, but each one must include two hashtags: #DanceOn and #MadonnaChallenge.

Madonna once called personal trainer to the stars Tracy Anderson her fitness "savior" but the pair split in 2009 and the star has since favored other female trainers, including Nicole Winhoffer, who co-created Hard Candy Fitness with the pop superstar. The pair has since opened eight gyms around the world.

© Cover Media