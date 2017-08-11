Madonna marks son Rocco's birthday with sweet posts

Share

Madonna has celebrated her son Rocco Ritchie's 17th birthday with a series of joyful Instagram posts.

To celebrate Rocco turning 17 on Friday (11Aug17), the superstar has taken to Instagram to gush about her second child, whom she shares with her filmmaker ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

In one post, Madonna uploaded a snap of young Rocco in his pyjamas while sitting in a garden and wearing a top hat, which she captioned, "Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Boy! You are my Son-Shine!️ 17 years went by too fast!"

Another post showed a more grown-up photo of Rocco painting a wall and was accompanied by the words, "So Proud of you Rocco!!" along with a string of happy emojis.

And the Material Girl singer also shared a short video of a very young Rocco and his older sister Lourdes pretending to be shopkeepers in a play center.

In light of Madonna's posts, it seems the mother and son are making amends on their relationship, which had been rocky after he chose not to return to her New York home after a winter break with his London-based father in 2015.

The teenager, who has previously dabbled in modeling with an Adidas campaign, has been living with his dad in the U.K. since his parents put an end to their custody battle in September (16), though Rocco and Madonna went on vacation together to Switzerland in December.

Madonna also opened up about the family drama on Instagram last year, and posted a picture with all of her children, writing, "We are family! no matter where we are in the (world).”

In addition to Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, Madonna is also mother to adopted children Mercy and David, both aged 11, and four-year-old twin girls Estere and Stelle.

