Madonna's ex suggests singer buys the underwear he is auctioning off

Peter Shue says Madonna mailed the underwear to him after she had gone away on a trip.

Madonna's ex-boyfriend Peter Shue has suggested the singer buy the used underwear he is selling if she wants them back.

Auctioneers at Gotta Have Rock and Roll planned to sell off over 100 of the Material Girl singer's "highly personal" items, including a letter written to her from rapper ex-boyfriend Tupac Shakur while he was in jail and a pair of unwashed panties, but the auction was called off a day before it was due to open after a judge approved her emergency court request to stop it.

Madonna's ex Peter, who briefly dated her in 1994, has now spoken to TMZ about the underwear she allegedly sent him and how he hasn't given up on his plan to sell them off despite the court order.

"She put a court order to stop it but she's not able to do that with my panties because the panties was a gift and I got the love letter to show that she sent to me with it (sic)," he said, before addressing Madonna directly, saying, "Madonna, if you want your panties, auction for them, buy them from the auction place, it's that simple."

He added, "If she wanted to contact me and buy from me straight up, she could do that too but I'm selling them... She can contact me and buy through me or she go through the auction."

Peter then claimed that Madonna was going away on a trip and he couldn't go with her so she allegedly took her underwear off and posted them to him through her team.

Art consultant Darlene Lutz, one of the Vogue hitmaker's former friends, submitted the collection to the auction house and her former friend is seeking the dismissal of the order so the sale can go ahead.

In paperwork submitted for the order, the singer wrote, "The fact that I have attained celebrity status as a result of success in my career does not obviate my right to maintain my privacy, including with regard to highly personal items."

