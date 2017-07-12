Madonna unveils Malawi hospital wing

Share

The singer adopted four children from the country.

Madonna urged the children of Malawi not to give up on their dreams as she opened her new hospital wing in the country on Tuesday (11Jul17).

The pop superstar has been working with officials at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the city of Blantyre and the Malawi Ministry of Health for the past two years to oversee the construction of a new children's wing, which she is funding through her Raising Malawi Foundation.

The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, which she named after her adopted 11-year-old daughter in October (16), had a soft opening last week (ends30Jun17) and on Tuesday (11Jul17) the unit officially launched.

The Material Girl singer attended the opening with her children and was praised by President Peter Mutharika for her contributions to the country.

"You started by adopting four Malawian children, now we are adopting you as the daughter of this nation," he said.

Madonna then spoke about realizing her dreams by opening the facility.

"There are so many things I never imagined I will do," she said. "I never imagined one day I will build this kind of a hospital. Never give up on your dreams."

Last week, the singer issued a statement thanking everyone who helped her dream become reality.

"When you look into the eyes of children in need, wherever they may be, a human being wants to do anything and everything they can to help, and on my first visit to Malawi, I made a commitment that I would do just that," she told The Associated Press.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has joined me on this unbelievable journey. What started out as a dream for Malawi and her children has become a reality, and we couldn't have done it without your support."

Madonna has been supporting children's causes in the nation via her Raising Malawi Foundation, which she created in 2006 - the same year she adopted her son David, now 11, from the African country.

She added Mercy James to her clan in 2009, and expanded her family once again in February (17), when she was granted legal approval to adopt twin daughters Esther and Stella, also from Malawi.

