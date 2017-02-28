Mahershala Ali and his Moonlight co-stars land Calvin Klein campaign

Share

The stars join the likes of Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner as faces of the top American brand.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and his Moonlight co-stars are stripping off to front a new Calvin Klein underwear campaign.

Fresh off Ali's Best Supporting Actor Oscar win on Sunday night (26Feb17), the new dad and the actors who portrayed lead character Chiron at different stages in his life have been unveiled as the new spokesmodels for the top fashion brand.

A Calvin Klein representative shared the news via social media on Monday (27Feb17), debuting Ali's black and white snap, which features the 43-year-old in the midst of pulling on a black T-shirt, showing off his abs and the signature branded waistband of his underwear.

The image was captioned, "Introducing the Spring '17 men's underwear campaign. Actor Mahershala Ali wears the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt".

They also posted pictures of Trevante Rhodes, 27, reclining in a leather armchair, wearing just a pair of Cotton Stretch Hip Briefs as he puts his fit physique on display, and 21-year-old Ashton Sanders modeling the Cotton Stretch Boxer Briefs as he stretches out on a sofa.

Meanwhile, Alex R. Hibbert, 12, is pictured in a black crew neck T-shirt as he smiles for Willy Vandeperre's camera.

Calvin Klein officials had teased the new collaboration on Sunday night as Trevante, Ashton, and Alex all wore suits by the designer on the red carpet. Moonlight co-star and Best Supporting Actress nominee Naomie Harris was also dressed by Calvin Klein.

It's the second big promotional campaign for the top label's new creative director, Raf Simons, who kicked off his tenure in August (16) and announced Stranger Things breakout star Millie Bobby Brown as the brand's new poster girl in January (17).

The actors aren't the only famous faces to rock Calvin Klein underwear ads - Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz, Jamie Dornan, Djimon Hounsou, and Mark Wahlberg have all previously posed for the designer.

© Cover Media