Mahershala Ali: 'I'm not bad at changing diapers'

Mahershala Ali is quite confident changing his newborn daughter's diapers.

The 43-year-old took home the Best Supporting Actor gong at the Academy Awards in February (17) for his powerful performance in movie Moonlight days after his wife Amatus Sami-Karim gave birth to their first child.

The actor shared details on how he's adjusting to fatherhood at an event thrown by The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo to honor the 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood on Tuesday (14Mar17).

"I'm just starting to get my equilibrium," he told Entertainment Tonight. "The baby is sleeping well at night. She's full hands-on during the day. She likes to be held so she's a little hard to put down right now. We're doing good. It's nice that everything is settling down to some degree."

And the Hidden Figures star shared he is quite confident when it comes to getting to grips with diapers.

"I'm pretty good. I'm not bad at it," he smiled.

Despite continuing with some work-related duties since Bari's arrival, Ali admits his "super cute" firstborn is never far from his thoughts.

"I think about her even when I'm sleeping because I know she's laying there right with me so I have my hand on her making sure I don't roll on her," explained the smitten father. "So I'm always conscious that she's near me even when I'm sleeping. It's a very present awareness that you have of the wellbeing of this other person."

Ali caught up with another doting dad at the event, which was held at Los Angeles restaurant La Ponte. He was reportedly spotted showing a photo of Bari to singer Justin Timberlake when the two chatted at the star-studded dinner.

