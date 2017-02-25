Mahershala Ali is a first-time father

Mahershala Ali and his wife Amatus
Posted by Cover Media on February 25, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The actor had been nervous about the baby's due date.

Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali has double the reason to celebrate this weekend (24-26Feb17) after welcoming his first child.

The House of Cards star's wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, gave birth to a daughter on Wednesday (24Feb17), and the proud dad took to Instagram on Friday (24Feb17) to share the news with fans.

"Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 2/22/17 #pisces", he wrote beside a sweet photo of Amatus kissing the baby girl's head while cradling her in her arms in hospital.

Mahershala, who is a favorite for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Moonlight, had recently admitted he was a little nervous about the child's due date, because it fell so close to the Academy Awards.

"You couldn't write it this way!" he laughed to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month (Feb17). "I'd watch that movie and be like, 'OK, who made that up?'"

He even joked about his wife giving birth at the Hollywood ceremony this Sunday (26Feb17) with Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on the TV presenter's talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, in January (17).

"I'm hosting the show, and you do what you wanna do, but it'd be really great for our ratings if your wife had the baby during the Oscars," Jimmy quipped. "During the monologue would be ideal."

"That'd be good - nice private and public," smiled Mahershala.

Jimmy added, "And then you name the baby Oscar, you got no problems going forward. I think they would give little Oscar an Oscar for that."

Moonlight is shortlisted for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

