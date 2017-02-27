Mahershala Ali's baby was born in the amniotic sac

Share

The actor praised his wife for making it through awards season while heavily pregnant.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's wife had an eventful labor and delivery last week (ends24Feb17), after the couple's daughter was born inside her amniotic sac.

The Moonlight star's wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, gave birth to Bari Najma Ali last week, and at the Academy Awards on Sunday (26Feb17), the actor revealed the infant was born en caul. The rare birth occurs in fewer than one in 80,000.

"The water didn't break until the baby was literally almost out, so when she was born, she came out in a clear, like, bag," he told news show Access Hollywood. "I'm going, 'Wow, they come brand new!' And she was in the sac, and it was incredible! So she wasn't dirty or anything because they had to like slip it off of her. It was such an extraordinary experience."

The 43-year-old had a big night at the prizegiving on Sunday after taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Moonlight, and becoming the first Muslim actor to do so. During his acceptance speech, he praised his wife for going through the awards season while heavily pregnant.

"I just wanna thank my wife, who was in her third trimester during awards season," he said. "We just had our daughter four days ago! I just wanna thank her for being such a soldier during this process, who really carried me through this all, so thank you."

Moonlight was also the toast of the evening, bringing home the Best Picture accolade after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner of the Best Picture prize. They had mistakenly been given the Actress in a Leading Role card, which had the names "Emma Stone" and "La La Land" typed on it.

