Mandy Moore: 'I will never go blonde again!'

Mandy Moore: 'I will never go blonde again!'
Mandy Moore
Posted by Cover Media on January 26, 2017 at 2:15 pm
The This Is Us star has committed to being a lifelong brunette.

Mandy Moore has been a changed woman ever since she decided to dye her hair brown.

The 32-year-old started out her career as a teenage popstar with bright blonde hair, with her breakout song being her 1999 debut single, Candy.

But Mandy became a brunette for her role in 2002 romance A Walk to Remember, and to her surprise, letting go of her fair-colored tresses changed her as a person.

"Well I was blonde then and, for the most part, haven't gone back since," she told Entertainment Weekly, noting she was transitioning from singing into acting at the time.

"It was transformative because it came at a time in my life when I was only seen from the pop music landscape and through that lens. There was a real significance to coloring my hair."

Mandy goes on to say that she believes her decision to switch-up her hair color changed people in the entertainment industry's perception of her. And the star, who currently appears in the NBC comedy-drama This Is Us, also insists that finding a different hair shade greatly boosted her confidence.

"As silly as it sounds, there was a real significance in the way that people saw me, but also in the way that I carried myself and that I saw myself. It was the last little piece of the puzzle I think in terms of getting into the character," she shared.

Mandy's co-star Shane West, who played her love interest Landon Carter in the drama based on Nicholas Sparks' 1999 novel of the same name, shares the leading lady's sentiments about her life-changing dye job.

"I remember that Mandy was very nervous about dying her hair," he recalled. "It's amazing how it really changed her life - well the movie changed all of our lives - but hers especially, aesthetically. She kind of went with that look after that - she didn't go back to the platinum blonde."

© Cover Media

Related news

Mandy Moore eager for kids

Posted on 20/01/2017
The star feels a "kinship" to her TV character in hit TV drama This Is Us, in which she plays a mother and a grandmother.

Lily Collins to be honored by the Costume Designers Guild

Posted on 24/01/2017
Lily Collins follows in the footsteps of 2016 winner Cate Blanchett in receiving the Lacoste Spotlight Award.

Robbie Williams sexual harassment case dropped

Posted on 26/01/2017
Robbie Williams' former personal assistant Gilles De Bonfilhs requested the dismissal of his sexual harassment lawsuit against the singer and his wife in December (16).

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

People are Going NUTS over Flower-Shaped Gelato

All photo albums

Facebook