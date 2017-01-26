Mandy Moore: 'I will never go blonde again!'

Share

The This Is Us star has committed to being a lifelong brunette.

Mandy Moore has been a changed woman ever since she decided to dye her hair brown.

The 32-year-old started out her career as a teenage popstar with bright blonde hair, with her breakout song being her 1999 debut single, Candy.

But Mandy became a brunette for her role in 2002 romance A Walk to Remember, and to her surprise, letting go of her fair-colored tresses changed her as a person.

"Well I was blonde then and, for the most part, haven't gone back since," she told Entertainment Weekly, noting she was transitioning from singing into acting at the time.

"It was transformative because it came at a time in my life when I was only seen from the pop music landscape and through that lens. There was a real significance to coloring my hair."

Mandy goes on to say that she believes her decision to switch-up her hair color changed people in the entertainment industry's perception of her. And the star, who currently appears in the NBC comedy-drama This Is Us, also insists that finding a different hair shade greatly boosted her confidence.

"As silly as it sounds, there was a real significance in the way that people saw me, but also in the way that I carried myself and that I saw myself. It was the last little piece of the puzzle I think in terms of getting into the character," she shared.

Mandy's co-star Shane West, who played her love interest Landon Carter in the drama based on Nicholas Sparks' 1999 novel of the same name, shares the leading lady's sentiments about her life-changing dye job.

"I remember that Mandy was very nervous about dying her hair," he recalled. "It's amazing how it really changed her life - well the movie changed all of our lives - but hers especially, aesthetically. She kind of went with that look after that - she didn't go back to the platinum blonde."

