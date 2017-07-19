Mandy Moore launches home decor collection on Shutterfly

Share

The beloved TV mom uses all her new designs at home.

Singer and actress Mandy Moore has designed a new homestyle collection of pillows, blankets and wine glasses.

The This Is Us star has teamed with Shutterfly bosses to launch the home decor range, inspired by her own home renovation project, which began earlier this year (17).

TV's new favorite mom tells InStyle the offer to create her own designs for Shutterfly could not have come at a better time: "I'm doing terrazzo floors (at home), so terrazzo is something that’s really on my brain right now," she tells the outlet. "I love the different colors and experimenting with the different sizes of the aggregate."

And some of the items in her new collection feature a beloved Moore family phrase, Golly Goops.

Mandy explains, "Golly Goops is a phrase that I grew up hearing my dad say that we sort of picked up. He'd use it instead of cursing in front of us kids and it's just this goofy phrase now that I have incorporated. I say it all the time."

The This Is Us star has a favorite item - a blanket she'll be using at home to cuddle up with her pets.

"I had been dying to find a cool, cozy blanket," she explains. "I have four animals. Being able to design and put together this sort of rickrack-y, geometric print in black and white, I was like, 'I want that for my couch!'"

"I loved that I was kind of given the free reign to sort of piece together whatever made sense to me, figuring out the cohesive nature of things, although it’s pretty eclectic and kind of varied," she adds.

Mandy's new home decor collection is available now on shutterfly.com.

