Marc Anthony divorce finalized - report

The singer and his estranged wife had been expected to seal the divorce deal in January (17).

Salsa star Marc Anthony reportedly celebrated Valentine's Day (14Feb17) by regaining his single status after finalizing his divorce from model Shannon de Lima.

The singer separated from the Venezuelan beauty in November (16) and they began legal proceedings to end their two-year union in December (16).

The estranged couple had been expected to sign off on the paperwork to make the split official in January (17), but the process was put on hold as lawyers for both parties failed to show for a court hearing in Miami, Florida.

However, a new court date was arranged and on Monday (13Feb17), on the eve of Valentine's Day, a judge approved the divorce papers, according to the Latin Times.

Shannon was Marc's third wife. He was previously married to Jennifer Lopez, the mother of his eight-year-old twins Max and Emme, and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, with whom he shares teenage sons Cristian and Ryan. Marc is also dad to 22-year-old actress Ariana from his relationship with Debbie Rosado.

Shannon appears to have moved on from the failed marriage after reuniting with her ex-boyfriend, actor Manuel 'Coco' Sosa - the father of her nine-year-old son Daniel. The former couple were spotted together at a concert in the Dominican Republic on 30 December (16). The show was headlined by Enrique Iglesias, but featured a surprise appearance by Marc as he joined opening act Gente De Zona onstage.

Meanwhile, Marc has also been spending time with one of his exes - he recently reconnected with Jennifer in the studio to work on her new Spanish-language album, which he is producing.

© Cover Media