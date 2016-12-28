Marc Anthony files for divorce from Shannon De Lima

Marc Anthony and Shannon De Lima
Posted by Cover Media on December 28, 2016 at 10:30 pm
The singer and his estranged wife have already reached a property settlement.

Latin superstar Marc Anthony has filed for divorce to officially end his marriage to model Shannon De Lima.

The salsa singer's latest love split was made public last month (Nov16), just a day after he shared a kiss with his second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, as they performed together onstage at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Marc did not comment on the separation reports at the time, but the estranged couple released a joint statement before the Christmas holidays, confirming plans to part.

"After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two year marriage," the statement read. "We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter."

It has now been revealed Marc, 48, has already moved forward with the legal process, filing divorce documents in a Florida court on 16 December (16).

According to papers obtained by TheDirty.com, the star claims the union is "irretrievably broken", but insists the break-up is amicable.

Shannon has already responded to the divorce petition, and the couple has reached a confidential property settlement.

The divorce will be Marc's third. In addition to his marriage to Lopez, the mother of his eight-year-old twins Max and Emme, he was also previously wed to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, the mother of his teenage sons Cristian and Ryan, from 2000 to 2004. Marc is also dad to 22-year-old actress Ariana from his relationship with Debbie Rosado.

He reunited onstage and in the studio with J.Lo in 2016, as the singer, who has recently been linked romantically to rapper Drake, started work on a Spanish-language album.

© Cover Media

