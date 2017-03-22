Marc Anthony makes red carpet debut with model girlfriend

Share

The singer divorced model Shannon de Lima last month (Feb17).

Marc Anthony and model Mariana Downing made their relationship red carpet official by appearing together at an event in New York City on Tuesday (21Mar17).

News of the I Need to Know singer's romance with Mariana broke in February (17). According to TMZ, Marc met the 21-year-old model at a dinner party. They also recently vacationed together in the Caribbean.

On Tuesday (21Mar17), the couple posed for pictures on the red carpet at the 2017 Maestro Cares Foundation's Changing Lives and Building Dreams Gala at Cipriani Wall Street. Marc and Mariana embraced each other while smiling for the cameras at the event, where Marc was honored for his work with the foundation. He also hit the stage to perform.

The official news of Marc's new relationship comes a month after his two-year marriage to Venezuelan stunner Shannon de Lima came to an end. The former couple split in November (16) and began legal proceedings to end the union a month later.

Last month (Feb17), a judge reportedly approved the divorce papers.

Marc was previously married to Jennifer Lopez, the mother of his nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, with whom he shares teenage sons Cristian and Ryan. Marc is also dad to 22-year-old actress Ariana from his relationship with Debbie Rosado.

The 48-year-old recently reconciled with Lopez professionally and the ex-couple is working together on her upcoming Spanish-language album. Anthony is producing the project.

De Lima has also reportedly moved on - reports suggest she is dating her ex-boyfriend, actor Manuel 'Coco' Sosa - the father of her nine-year-old son Daniel.

© Cover Media